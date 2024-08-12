GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells C$11,545,287.00 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 291,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.65, for a total transaction of C$11,545,287.00.

TSE:GFL opened at C$54.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

