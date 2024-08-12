Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,017. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

