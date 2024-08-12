General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,483 shares of company stock valued at $13,770,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $292.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

