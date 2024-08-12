GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.28 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Transactions at GEE Group
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.