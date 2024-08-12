GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.28 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

