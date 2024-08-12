Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.60. 187,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,781,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

