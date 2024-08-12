Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Trimmed by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 4.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $8,691,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.56. 834,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.