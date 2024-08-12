Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.61

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 205427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

See Also

