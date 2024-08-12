Gaimin 1-Day Volume Hits $146,353.51 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $146,353.51 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0012712 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $464,742.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

