FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $55,655.04 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at $855,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.24.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FVCBankcorp
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.