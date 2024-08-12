FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $55,655.04 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at $855,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

