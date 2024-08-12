Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of BHAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.