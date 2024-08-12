FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $0.30

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $0.50 to $0.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 868,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,409. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.