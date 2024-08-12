FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Daniel Pietrzak Buys 5,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. 836,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,103. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

