FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Daniel Pietrzak Buys 5,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. 836,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,103. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

