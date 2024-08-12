Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FRD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe L. Williams acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $452,771.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $257,918 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

