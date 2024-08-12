Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.83

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 23847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

