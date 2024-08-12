Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Down 40.9 %

NASDAQ:FRLAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

