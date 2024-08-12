Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 1004046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

FTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.87.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fortrea by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortrea by 59.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 918,240 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $59,056,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

