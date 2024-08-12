ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 5,619,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

