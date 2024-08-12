ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 986,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

