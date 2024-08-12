Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

