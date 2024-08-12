Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About Focus Graphite
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.