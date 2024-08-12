Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,224,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,777 shares.The stock last traded at $31.97 and had previously closed at $31.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.