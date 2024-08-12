Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Five9 stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 13,572,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

