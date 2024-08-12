FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,627.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

