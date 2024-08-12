First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $62,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,082,000 after buying an additional 733,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FIXD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. 440,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.