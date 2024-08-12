Financial Comparison: enGene (ENGN) and The Competition

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 439 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare enGene to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.25 enGene Competitors $157.05 million -$16.32 million 76.85

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,700.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,730.62% -124.79% -23.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for enGene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 743 2388 5590 67 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 420.42%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

enGene beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

