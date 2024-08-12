Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 183,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 301,300 shares.The stock last traded at $47.31 and had previously closed at $47.38.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

