FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Reduced by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.02. 40,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,111. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

