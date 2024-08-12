Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.01. 129,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,664. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

