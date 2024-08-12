Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.01. 129,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,664. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.