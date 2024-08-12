Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. 13,227,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,372,605. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

