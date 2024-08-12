eXp World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,563,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 384,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,440 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.