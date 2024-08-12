Evmos Price Reaches $0.0270 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $438,347.05 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

