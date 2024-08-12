Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Evergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS.
Evergy Price Performance
EVRG stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Evergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Trading Volume During Market Selloff
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Fortinet Surges as Cybersecurity Demand Drives Record Earnings
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Stocks Bank of America Analysts Recommend Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.