EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.75. EVE shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 15,063 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

