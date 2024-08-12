Euler Price Tops $4.38 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00007474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $73.02 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

