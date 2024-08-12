Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (ALT, AMPX, BLDP, CCO, CLMT, CLSK, CMPX, DNTH, GEVO, KOP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 12th:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an overweight rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

