Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 12th (ALT, AMPX, BLDP, CCO, CLMT, CLSK, CMPX, DNTH, GEVO, KOP)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 12th:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an overweight rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

