Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

EQH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 340,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,536. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

