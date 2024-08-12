Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equifax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.92. 293,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $288.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

