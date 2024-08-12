EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 2.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $32.00. 1,425,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,161,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

