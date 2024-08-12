EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 2.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in EQT by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

