EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.84 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $89.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

