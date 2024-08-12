Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Entera Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. 44,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,617. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Entera Bio has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

