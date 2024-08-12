Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Enerflex Trading Up 5.3 %

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.73. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.00%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

