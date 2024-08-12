Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.37

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 300246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Embraer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Embraer by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Embraer by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.