Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$25.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.50. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

