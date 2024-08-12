Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrum Discovery Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

