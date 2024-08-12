Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $36.26 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and $803,307.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,784,505 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

