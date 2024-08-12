ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECN. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.48.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

