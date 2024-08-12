E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 19.9 %

E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 870,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

