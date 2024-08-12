e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.64.

Shares of ELF traded down $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.83. 7,408,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

