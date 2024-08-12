e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $207.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $13.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

