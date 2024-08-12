Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,977. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $907.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 323.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

